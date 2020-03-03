Bennett: Coalition makeup will determine if sovereignty extended over West Bank

At a faction meeting for the right-wing Yamina party, leader Naftali Bennett says the election results are positive but that the composition of a future coalition will determine whether Israel will establish sovereignty over the West Bank.

“The election results are good for the right-wing bloc, but it’s not over. Our mission is to ensure that the right policies are implemented. The composition of the coalition will determine whether there will be sovereignty [established over the West Bank],” Bennett says.

“If left-wing people are brought in, there will not be sovereignty,” he adds.

שקד בישיבת סיעת ימינה: "ברור מהתוצאות שתקום ממשלת ימין. זו בחירה מובהקת של הציבור" @yaara_shapira pic.twitter.com/38nSxFeatv — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) March 3, 2020

Ayelet Shaked tells the meeting that the results of Monday’s election show that the public is in favor of a right-wing coalition.

“It is obvious from the results that there will be a right-wing government. This is a clear choice for the public,” she says.