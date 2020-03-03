Blue and White MKs say haven’t been asked to defect to Likud

Blue and White’s Yoaz Hendel says neither he nor MK Zvi Hauser have been asked to jump ship to the Likud party to allow the formation of a majority government.

“They haven’t approached us. They won’t approach us. And they know why,” Hendel tweets.

Hendel is a former aide to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Hauser is a former cabinet secretary who also served under the Likud leader.

The comments come after Likud spokesperson Jonatan Urich said the party has already spoken to potential recruits outside the right-wing bloc, which partial election results show is short of a majority.

MK Orly Levy-Abekasis, who heads the Gesher faction in the Labor-Gesher-Meretz alliance, has also been tipped as a possibility to jump ship in return for a cabinet portfolio.