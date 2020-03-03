With 72% of votes counted, Likud maintains lead, Joint List has strong showing

With around 72 percent of votes tallied, the Arab-majority Joint List is still showing a significant improvement on the number of seats it gained in the September election.

However, the results will likely shift over the coming hours and do not include the votes of soldiers or diplomats stationed abroad.

Likud remains in the lead with 28.3% and Blue and White is in second place with 24.3% of the vote — a gap of some 70,000 votes.

Those parties are followed by the Joint List with over 13.7% of the national vote.

The ultra-Orthodox Shas party takes 7.8% and United Torah Judaism has 6.7%.

Labor-Gesher-Meretz takes 5.8% and Yisrael Beytenu receives 5.6% of the vote. Yamina follows with 5% of the vote.