Likud minister: Petition asking court to stop PM forming government is ‘disgraceful’

Likud minister Gilad Erdan responds to a High Court petition by an anti-corruption watchdog asking for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be prevented from forming a government while facing criminal indictments.

“A disgraceful petition against the clear decision of the people,” Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan writes on Twitter.

“I am sure there will be more than 60 Knesset members to form a government headed by Netanyahu and to enact legislation, if necessary, clarifying the law that just as someone indicted can serve as prime minister, they can also form a government,” he says.

The Movement for Quality Government filed a petition with the High Court arguing that it is against the law for Netanyahu to form the next government when he has been indicted.

In January, the High Court rejected a petition that urged it to announce that Netanyahu cannot form a government after the March 2 election due to the charges against him. At the time, the court said a decision on the matter was “premature.”