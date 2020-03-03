Joint List’s Tibi: Results show Gantz’s failure rather than Netanyahu’s victory

Ahmad Tibi, the Joint List’s third-highest ranking MK, says the partial results from the election show Blue and White leader Benny Gantz’s shortcomings rather than a positive victory for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Likud party.

“More than Likud and Netanyahu won, Gantz and Blue and White failed,” Tibi tells the Kan public broadcaster. “The right-wing public preferred it — Netanyahu incites better against the Arab public.”

Exit polls predicted the Joint List, an alliance of the four largest Arab-majority parties, would increase its representation in the Knesset after Monday’s vote.

However, leaders of the party have expressed concern about Netanyahu cobbling together a right-wing government following the final tally of votes