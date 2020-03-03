Rivlin won’t start consultations with parties until after receiving final results next Tuesday

The Modern Orthodox Salanter Akiba Riverdale (SAR) Academy in Riverdale, New York, announces that it will be closing because of “a suspected case of coronavirus.”

“We are writing to inform you that there is a suspected case of coronavirus in our community,” reads a letter sent to parents and faculty.

“We are in touch with the New York City Department of Health and following their guidelines,” the letter continues, adding that the decision to shut down is a “precautionary measure.”

“At this time it is important to remain calm and to please continue following the preventive measures listed below.”