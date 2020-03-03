Deri claims he has ‘data’ showing right-wing, religious bloc won 61 seats

Channel 12 reports that some 400,000 votes have yet to be counted, totaling to eight seats in the Knesset.

The tally is not expected to drastically change the current results after 90% of the vote has already been counted.

The eight seats’ worth comes from polling stations where irregularities were reported and the double envelopes — votes from prisoners, soldiers, quarantined patients and diplomats. These won’t be counted until tomorrow.

A spokesman for the Central Elections Committee says that the vote count won’t be updated until 5 a.m. tomorrow.