Senior election officials to count ballots of quarantined Israelis – report

Senior election officials will count the 4,076 ballots cast by Israelis who could be carrying the deadly coronavirus, the Ynet news site reports.

According to the news site, those counting the potentially contaminated votes will include Central Elections Committee director Orly Adas.

The boxes of slips from the 16 special polling stations where citizens under home quarantine were permitted to vote have reportedly been untouched even as election officials pressed ahead with counting all the other votes.

Ynet reports that the officials will wear masks and gloves in a special tent while tallying the ballots of those quarantined.