1st death due to coronavirus reported in Spain

The Vatican says that Pope Francis was still suffering from a cold and not exhibiting other symptoms, after a report said he had tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

Italy’s Messaggero newspaper reported that the 83-year-old pontiff, who has been canceling events since last Wednesday, had been tested for the virus as a precaution.

Without directly confirming the report, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement that “the cold diagnosed [in the pope] was running its course, without symptoms attributable to other pathologies.”

Pope Francis canceled a Lent retreat for the first time in his papacy on Sunday, after axing all public meetings and retreating to his Vatican residence last week.

— AFP