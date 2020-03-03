IAEA demands ‘clarifications’ on Iran nuclear program at site flagged by Israel

The head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog sounds the alarm on Iran’s nuclear program and demands “clarifications” over an undeclared site in Tehran where uranium particles were found late last year.

Rafael Grossi, the new head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) who was in Paris to meet President Emmanuel Macron, tells AFP: “Iran must decide to cooperate in a clearer manner with the agency to give the necessary clarifications.”

While the IAEA has not named the site in question, diplomatic sources have previously said the agency asked Iran about a site in the Turquzabad district of Tehran where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has alleged secret atomic activity in the past.

The particles are understood to be the product of uranium which has been mined and undergone initial processing, but not enriched.

— Agencies