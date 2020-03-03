The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s developments as they unfold.
IAEA demands ‘clarifications’ on Iran nuclear program at site flagged by Israel
The head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog sounds the alarm on Iran’s nuclear program and demands “clarifications” over an undeclared site in Tehran where uranium particles were found late last year.
Rafael Grossi, the new head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) who was in Paris to meet President Emmanuel Macron, tells AFP: “Iran must decide to cooperate in a clearer manner with the agency to give the necessary clarifications.”
While the IAEA has not named the site in question, diplomatic sources have previously said the agency asked Iran about a site in the Turquzabad district of Tehran where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has alleged secret atomic activity in the past.
The particles are understood to be the product of uranium which has been mined and undergone initial processing, but not enriched.
Turkey shoots down Syrian fighter jet in northwest Idlib
Turkey shoots down a Syrian fighter jet in Syria’s Idlib province, marking the third such incident in as many days, as steady clashes between the two national armies appear to signal a new stage in the nine-year old war.
The Turkish Defense Ministry announces on Twitter that the Turkish military downed a L-39 warplane belonging to Syrian government forces.
Syrian state-run television reports that Turkish forces targeted a warplane as it was carrying out operations against “terrorist groups” in the rebel-held Idlib region. It is not immediately clear what happened to the plane’s crew.
Turkey has sent thousands of troops into Idlib to support the opposition fighters holed up there, but hasn’t been able to roll back the government’s advance.
Erdogan has said he hopes to broker a ceasefire in Syria later this week when he meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.
Bennett: Coalition makeup will determine if sovereignty extended over West Bank
At a faction meeting for the right-wing Yamina party, leader Naftali Bennett says the election results are positive but that the composition of a future coalition will determine whether Israel will establish sovereignty over the West Bank.
“The election results are good for the right-wing bloc, but it’s not over. Our mission is to ensure that the right policies are implemented. The composition of the coalition will determine whether there will be sovereignty [established over the West Bank],” Bennett says.
“If left-wing people are brought in, there will not be sovereignty,” he adds.
Ayelet Shaked tells the meeting that the results of Monday’s election show that the public is in favor of a right-wing coalition.
“It is obvious from the results that there will be a right-wing government. This is a clear choice for the public,” she says.
Netanyahu meets with Shas head Deri; right-wing parties to convene at Knesset
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Shas head Aryeh Deri, the Ynet news site reports.
According to the report, the two discussed the formation of the next government and different possible scenarios for its establishment in the 1.5 hour-long meeting at the prime minister’s residence.
The parties in the right-wing bloc are expected to meet at 3 p.m. at the Knesset.
The decision regarding who will be the next prime minister ultimately lies with President Reuven Rivlin, who will meet with the leaders of all the parties that cleared the electoral threshold, hear who each of them recommends as prime minister, and determine which candidate has the best chance of forming a coalition of at least 61 out of the 120 elected Knesset members.
Despite incomplete results, Austria’s Kurz praises Netanyahu’s ‘election win’
Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is the first world leader to congratulate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his “clear election victory” as partial results show the Israeli premier still unable to form a majority coalition.
“Sincere congratulations to Prime Minister Netanyahu on his clear election victory! I am looking forward to continuing to work together with you in order to further strengthen our excellent bilateral relations and fight anti-Semitism & anti-Zionism,” Kurz tweets.
Last year Netanyahu welcomed Kurz to Jerusalem as a “tremendous friend of the State of Israel, a champion of fighting anti-Semitism, a great leader for Austria.”
23 cases of coronavirus among Iranian lawmakers – report
An Iranian lawmaker reportedly tells colleagues to stop their contact with public as there are 23 cases of the new coronavirus among parliament members.
Lawmaker Abdolreza Mesri is quoted making the statement by Iranian state television’s Young Journalists Club program.
The comment comes as Iran’s supreme leader put the country on war footing against the virus outbreak, which is the deadliest outside of China.
Likud said to tell Blue and White MK: Defect or we release embarrassing tape
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party is threatening a Blue and White lawmaker with the release of further embarrassing tapes if she doesn’t jump ship, Haaretz reports.
According to the daily, Omer Yankelevich has been told that if she doesn’t defect to the premier’s party, there will be more leaks from a tape in which a senior adviser to Blue and White leader Benny Gantz quotes the ultra-Orthodox lawmaker.
The newspaper says Likud is using additional recordings as a bargaining tool and Yankelevich has indirectly told the prime minister’s party that she is considering crossing over.
Yankelevich responds to the report, tweeting: “All rumors, it won’t happen.”
In recordings released last week, Gantz’s senior adviser Israel Bachar is heard conveying the opinion of Yankelevich.
“She [Yankelevich] says he [Gantz] is stupid and a complete nobody and she says, ‘he can’t be prime minister,’” Bachar said.
Netanyahu personally met the rabbi who is reported to have recorded Bachar — a recording that ended up in the hands of the media a day after the two met. Gantz fired Bachar.
The report comes as a Likud spokesperson says the party has already spoken to potential recruits outside the right-wing bloc, which partial election results show is short of a majority.
Blue and White MKs say haven’t been asked to defect to Likud
Blue and White’s Yoaz Hendel says neither he nor MK Zvi Hauser have been asked to jump ship to the Likud party to allow the formation of a majority government.
“They haven’t approached us. They won’t approach us. And they know why,” Hendel tweets.
Hendel is a former aide to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Hauser is a former cabinet secretary who also served under the Likud leader.
The comments come after Likud spokesperson Jonatan Urich said the party has already spoken to potential recruits outside the right-wing bloc, which partial election results show is short of a majority.
MK Orly Levy-Abekasis, who heads the Gesher faction in the Labor-Gesher-Meretz alliance, has also been tipped as a possibility to jump ship in return for a cabinet portfolio.
Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths, total death toll now 77 with 2,336 cases
Iran says there are 11 new deaths from coronavirus, bringing the total death toll to 77 dead amid 2,336 cases in the Islamic Republic.
The statement is made by Ali Reza Raisi, a Health Ministry official, at a news conference in Tehran.
Iran’s supreme leader earlier ordered the Islamic Republic’s armed forces to assist its Health Ministry in combating the spread of the new coronavirus.
Gantz: We’ll respect the voters’ decision, Likud doesn’t have majority
Blue and White chief Benny Gantz comments for the first time on Tuesday after incomplete results show his party coming in second place to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud.
“The election results are slowly becoming clear — Netanyahu does not have a majority. Wait for the final results. We will consider our path and we will respect the decision made by the voters,” he tells reporters outside his home in the central town of Rosh Ha’ayin.
With some 90 percent percent of ballots tallied, Likud holds 29.35% of the votes, equal to around 36 Knesset seats, which could represent the party’s strongest ever showing as Israelis look to end a deadlock that has left the country without a fully functioning government for over a year.
Blue and White party trails with 26.34% of the votes, representing some 32 seats, which would be the relatively new faction’s worst showing in three tries.
Iran’s supreme leader orders armed forces to help Health Ministry combat virus
Iran’s supreme leader orders the Islamic Republic’s armed forces to assist its Health Ministry in combating the spread of the new coronavirus.
The decision by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei comes as Iran has the highest death toll from the new virus and the COVID-19 illness it causes outside of China, the epicenter of the virus.
Khamenei’s decision comes after state media broadcasts images of him planting a tree wearing disposable gloves.
“Whatever helps public health and prevents the spread of the disease is good and what helps to spread it is sin,” Khamenei says.
Likud spokesman says will build majority coalition in ‘a few days’ with defectors
Likud spokesperson Jonathan Urich says it will take “a few days” to form a coalition, with a parliamentary majority boosted by defectors from outside the right-wing bloc.
Likud has already spoken to “four to six” such potential recruits, Urich tells Channel 13 news.
Earlier he told Army Radio that he believes that “soon enough we’ll find the missing seats from the other bloc.”
“People on the other side understand it’s the right thing to do,” Urich says.
With 90% of votes counted, Likud and the right-wing bloc hold 59 seats, two short of a majority.
Blue and White MKs Yoaz Hendel, a former Netanyahu aide, and Zvi Hauser, a former cabinet secretary who also served under the Likud leader, on the right-wing flank of the party, are sometimes mentioned as potential defectors. The two were reportedly accused by Blue and White leader Benny Gantz of last year thwarting a bid to form a minority government bolstered by the predominantly Arab Joint List.
MK Orly Levy-Abekasis, who heads the Gesher faction in the Labor-Gesher-Meretz alliance, has also been tipped as a possibility to jump ship in return for a cabinet portfolio.
Senior election officials to count ballots of quarantined Israelis – report
Senior election officials will count the 4,076 ballots cast by Israelis who could be carrying the deadly coronavirus, the Ynet news site reports.
According to the news site, those counting the potentially contaminated votes will include Central Elections Committee director Orly Adas.
The boxes of slips from the 16 special polling stations where citizens under home quarantine were permitted to vote have reportedly been untouched even as election officials pressed ahead with counting all the other votes.
Ynet reports that the officials will wear masks and gloves in a special tent while tallying the ballots of those quarantined.
Joint List’s Odeh thanks Arab public, Jewish supporters for ‘crazy achievement’
Joint List head Ayman Odeh gives a statement thanking his party’s supporters after initial results show a large jump in the number of seats for the Arab majority faction.
“I congratulate both the Arab public and the Jewish public who supported the Joint List. From April until now we have increased from ten seats to 15 — that is a crazy achievement,” Odeh says.
He says that he has not been in contact with Benny Gantz but that the Blue and White leader can call him.
“Last time we recommended [Gantz] not because of a love of Mordechai, but due to a hatred of Haman,” Odeh says citing main characters from the story of the upcoming Purim festival. “We don’t want anything to do with Blue and White in light of their racist campaign.”
Most, but not all, of the Joint List recommended Gantz as prime minister after September’s deadlocked elections.
Liberman: We will do everything to prevent fourth elections
Yisrael Beytenu chief Avigdor Liberman says that his party will do everything within its power to prevent the country going to the polls for a fourth time later this year.
“We will do everything to prevent fourth elections. We will decide to go here or there,” Liberman says.
Last May, Liberman refused to join a Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu-led government over disagreements on the ultra-Orthodox military draft law.
Following the September vote, he said he would only join a unity coalition of Likud and Blue and White, but the two parties failed to reach an agreement.
On Friday Liberman said that he will not back any candidate to become prime minister after next week’s elections, unless they meet his basic demands for a liberal Zionist government.
With 90% of votes counted, Blue and White slightly narrows Likud’s lead
With around 90 percent of votes tallied, the Blue and White party slightly narrows the Likud party’s lead.
Likud takes 29.3% of the vote, with Blue and White in second place with 26.3% of the vote.
Those parties are followed by the Joint List with 12.9% of the national vote.
The ultra-Orthodox Shas party takes 7.8% and United Torah Judaism has 6.2%.
Yisrael Beytenu receives around 5.9% of the vote and Labor-Gesher-Meretz takes 5.7%. Yamina follows with 5% of the vote.
The new tallies give the right-wing bloc 59 seats and the center-left-Arab bloc 54, with the remainder held by Yisrael Beytenu.
With 81% of votes counted, Likud widening lead over Blue and White
With around 81 percent of votes tallied, the Likud party widens its lead over rivals Blue and White.
Likud takes 29.6% of the vote (36 seats), increasing the gap over second-place Blue and White with 25.8% of the vote (31 seats) — a gap of some 100,000 votes.
Those parties are followed by the Joint List with 12.55% of the national vote (15 seats).
The ultra-Orthodox Shas party takes 8.1% (10 seats) and United Torah Judaism has 6.4% (8 seats).
Yisrael Beytenu receives around 6% of the vote (7 seats) and Labor-Gesher-Meretz takes 5.7% (7 seats). Yamina follows with 4.9% of the vote (6 seats).
The new tallies give the right-wing bloc 60 seats and the center-left bloc 53, with the remainder held by Yisrael Beytenu.
However, the results will likely shift over the coming hours and do not include the votes of soldiers or diplomats stationed abroad.
Likud minister: Petition asking court to stop PM forming government is ‘disgraceful’
Likud minister Gilad Erdan responds to a High Court petition by an anti-corruption watchdog asking for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be prevented from forming a government while facing criminal indictments.
“A disgraceful petition against the clear decision of the people,” Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan writes on Twitter.
“I am sure there will be more than 60 Knesset members to form a government headed by Netanyahu and to enact legislation, if necessary, clarifying the law that just as someone indicted can serve as prime minister, they can also form a government,” he says.
The Movement for Quality Government filed a petition with the High Court arguing that it is against the law for Netanyahu to form the next government when he has been indicted.
In January, the High Court rejected a petition that urged it to announce that Netanyahu cannot form a government after the March 2 election due to the charges against him. At the time, the court said a decision on the matter was “premature.”
With 72% of votes counted, Likud maintains lead, Joint List has strong showing
With around 72 percent of votes tallied, the Arab-majority Joint List is still showing a significant improvement on the number of seats it gained in the September election.
However, the results will likely shift over the coming hours and do not include the votes of soldiers or diplomats stationed abroad.
Likud remains in the lead with 28.3% and Blue and White is in second place with 24.3% of the vote — a gap of some 70,000 votes.
Those parties are followed by the Joint List with over 13.7% of the national vote.
The ultra-Orthodox Shas party takes 7.8% and United Torah Judaism has 6.7%.
Labor-Gesher-Meretz takes 5.8% and Yisrael Beytenu receives 5.6% of the vote. Yamina follows with 5% of the vote.
Watchdog files petition to stop Netanyahu from forming coalition while indicted
Corruption watchdog Movement for Quality Government files a petition with the High Court arguing that it is against the law for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form the next government when he has been indicted.
“The government cannot be formed by one charged with a criminal offense,” the watchdog says in a statement.
“It is inconceivable that a prime minister can sit on the [court] bench of the accused in the morning and preside over the security cabinet in the evening. The Supreme Court must intervene and determine the proper norms.”
In January, the High Court rejected a petition that urged it to announce that Netanyahu cannot form a government after the March 2 election due to the charges against him. At the time, the court said a decision on the matter was “premature.”
The panel of justices led by Supreme Court President Esther Hayut eventually decided it was too early to give a ruling as the election had not yet taken place, and said the petition may be more pertinent if and when Netanyahu was to be tasked with forming a government after the election.
With 62% of votes counted, Blue and White slightly closes gap with Likud
Over 62 percent of votes have now been tallied, Hebrew media reports, with the gap between Likud and Blue and White slightly narrowing.
Likud remains in the lead with 28.5% and Blue and White is in second place with 24.6% of the vote.
It is followed by the Joint List with over 15.2% of the national vote.
The ultra-Orthodox Shas party takes 7.8% and United Torah Judaism has 6.6%.
Yisrael Beytenu receives 5.6% of the vote, Labor-Gesher-Meretz takes 5.4%, and Yamina follows with 5.3% of the vote.
The results will likely shift over the coming hours and do not include the votes of soldiers or diplomats stationed abroad.
Joint List’s Tibi: Results show Gantz’s failure rather than Netanyahu’s victory
Ahmad Tibi, the Joint List’s third-highest ranking MK, says the partial results from the election show Blue and White leader Benny Gantz’s shortcomings rather than a positive victory for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Likud party.
“More than Likud and Netanyahu won, Gantz and Blue and White failed,” Tibi tells the Kan public broadcaster. “The right-wing public preferred it — Netanyahu incites better against the Arab public.”
Exit polls predicted the Joint List, an alliance of the four largest Arab-majority parties, would increase its representation in the Knesset after Monday’s vote.
However, leaders of the party have expressed concern about Netanyahu cobbling together a right-wing government following the final tally of votes
Outbreak of coronavirus continues to wane in China
The outbreak continues to wane in China, where the virus was first detected in December.
The health ministry on Tuesday announces just 125 new cases of the virus detected over the past 24 hours, the lowest number since authorities began publishing nationwide figures on Jan. 21. Another 31 deaths were reported, all of them in the hardest-hit province of Hubei. The figures bring China’s total number of cases to 80,151 with 2,943 deaths.
China’s UN ambassador says the government believes that “victory” over the coronavirus won’t be far behind the coming of spring.
Zhang Jun tells a news conference at UN headquarters in New York that “China’s fight against the coronavirus is indeed making huge progress, and the situation is really becoming stable.”
Likud maintains lead with nearly 40% of vote counted — reports
Nearly 40 percent of votes — over 1.8 million — have now been tallied, Hebrew media reports.
Likud remains in the lead with 29% and Blue and White in second place with 23.2% of the vote.
It is followed by the Joint List with over 12.2% of the national vote.
The ultra-Orthodox Shas party takes 8.9% and United Torah Judaism has 8.6%.
Yamina follows with 6% of the vote, while Labor-Gesher-Meretz takes 5.6% and Yisrael Beytenu received 5.4% of the vote.
The results will likely shift over the coming hours and does not include the votes of soldiers or diplomats stationed abroad.
IDF to hold nationwide rocket drill for schools
The Israeli military today will hold an exercise in schools across the country simulating a rocket attack.
The drill will be held at 10.05am and will include sirens. As part of the exercise, students will be sent into bomb shelters.
The military says that the exercise was planned in advance and therefore is not tied to any particular threat.
The exercise comes just over a week after Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group fought an intensive two day battle in which roughly 100 rockets and mortar shells were fired at the Israeli home front.
Likud MK: We may form minority coalition; voters against Netanyahu’s prosecution
Likud lawmaker Miki Zohar says his party will form a coalition after Monday’s election, even if it is a minority government, and that the voters demonstrated they are against the pursuit of legal cases against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“The public said that what the legal system did to Netanyahu is a huge error, trailing after the left and the media in massive pursuit of the prime minister,” he tells Army Radio. “We will establish a government even if we have 59 [seats].”
Zohar has long been viewed as a trial-balloon foil for Netanyahu.
He led a public campaign to grant Netanyahu parliamentary immunity from a corruption indictment over the past year, even when Netanyahu himself publicly insisted he would not seek immunity and claimed to oppose the effort.
International nuclear watchdog to rebuke Iran for not allowing access — report
The International Atomic Energy Agency is to rebuke Iran failing to provide access to one or more nuclear sites of interest, Reuters reports.
Several diplomats told the news agency that in addition to its quarterly report due to be released Tuesday, the nuclear watchdog will issue a second document noting Tehran’s general failure to cooperate and in particular for not allowing access.
“The general message is: There’s a new sheriff in town,” a diplomat from a country on the IAEA’s 35-nation Board of Governors tells Reuters in reference to new chief Rafael Grossi.
Since May 2019, Iran has progressively scaled back some commitments under the 2015 nuclear agreement in response to the US sanctions and Europe’s inability to circumvent them.
Election Committee says votes all counted, are being checked and tested
The Central Election Committee responds to questions about the delays to the vote count, saying that the ballots have all been tallied and are now being closely checked, Hebrew media reports.
“All the votes have been counted, and we are currently in the process of testing and monitoring, including statistical tests and [checks] for anomalies,” the committee says.
“The purpose of these procedures is to tighten control over the election results and their credibility and to publish the accurate and reliable results. As we have emphasized, the publication will only be at the end of the process in the late afternoon.”
With over 30% of votes counted, Likud remains in the lead
Nearly one-third of votes (1,430,449 ballots) have now been counted, Hebrew media reports.
With over 31% of the results in, Likud remains in the lead with 29.6% (amounting to about 35 Knesset seats).
Blue and White is next, with 23.6% of the vote, or an estimated 28 seats.
It is followed by the Joint List with over 10% of the national vote (some 12 seats).
United Torah Judaism surpasses Shas for the first time, with both ultra-Orthodox parties taking over 9% each.
Yamina follows with 6.4% of the vote, while Labor-Gesher-Meretz and Yisrael Beytenu take over 5% each.
The results are likely to adjust over the coming hours.
1.4 million votes counted; Likud still far ahead
Nearly one-quarter of votes — over 1.4 million — have now been tallied.
With over 22% of the results in, Likud remains in the lead with 29.6% (amounting to about 35 Knesset seats).
Blue and White is next, with 23.5% of the vote, or an estimated 28 seats.
It is followed by the Joint List with over 10% of the national vote (some 12 seats).
United Torah Judaism surpasses Shas for the first time, with both ultra-Orthodox parties taking over 9% each.
Yamina follows with 6.4% of the vote, while Labor-Gesher-Meretz and Yisrael Beytenu take over 5% each.
The results will likely shift over the coming hours.
A recap for those just waking up
If you’re just tuning in now, here are some things that happened overnight.
Buoyed by promising exit polls, Netanyahu gave a victory speech to supporters in Tel Aviv, vowing to build a “strong national government” and heal the nation’s rifts. You can read our report here.
Gantz, meanwhile, expressed disappointment with the projected results but didn’t concede. Read more about it here.
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman ruled out joining a Netanyahu-led government of religious and right-wing parties.
And Labor-Gesher-Meretz, coasting to a likely embarrassing showing in Monday’s election, blamed Blue and White’s campaign tactics.
The revised exit polls gave the right-wing bloc led by Netanyahu 59 Knesset seats, two shy of a majority. The televised polls had originally given the right 60 seats.
The election count is slower than usual and it’ll likely be hours before the country knows whether Netanyahu has 61 seats to form a coalition or whether the political deadlock plaguing Israel for a year continues.
Vote count slower than usual, could take hours
The election results are trickling in at a slower pace than usual, with the lag attributed to stricter controls by the Central Elections Committee.
At this rate, the near-final figures may not be publicly available until this afternoon or evening, Hebrew media notes.
Gap between Likud, Blue and White narrows slightly as 12% of vote counted
Likud continues to enjoy a comfortable lead over Blue and White as 12.6% of the vote is accounted for.
With over 800,000 ballots counted, Netanyahu’s party wins 30% (equivalent to some 36 Knesset seats) while Gantz’s party trails with 24.5% (some 29 seats).
Over 653,000 ballots counted, representing 10% of vote
Over 653,000 votes, 10% of the overall tally, have been counted, the Central Elections Committee says after 5 a.m.
Netanyahu’s Likud is currently picking up some 30.9% of the vote (about 36 seats), and Gantz’s Blue and White is predicted to clinch 23.6% (about 28 seats).
The figures will likely change in the coming hours. Currently, the two largest parties are separated by some 47,000 votes.
