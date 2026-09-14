Trump says US has tools to keep AI safe, concerns are part of ‘sick conspiracy’

US President Donald Trump says the US already has guardrails in place to regulate and prosecute AI companies, appearing to play down widespread concerns expressed by industry leaders over the weekend about the potential for AI to spin out of human control and endanger humanity.

“The only control or ‘guardrails’ that AI needs is a strong and smart (high IQ!) president, and the USA has that, in spades!” Trump writes on Truth Social, adding that China would benefit from the doubt being cast on artificial intelligence development.

“We already have tremendous criminal and regulatory power over these companies! There is a sick conspiracy going on against AI and data centers, and the only one that is happy about it is China.”

Public concerns about the potential harm from AI grew in the US after two Anthropic researchers issued warnings last week that the rapidly progressing technology could lead to the extinction of the human race ‌in the not-too-distant future.

On Saturday, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei outlined a three-step framework intended to slow development and create more time to manage its risks. The proposal was immediately endorsed by several other executives at major AI companies, including Elon Musk, who runs xAI, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Trump says the tools intended to keep AI safe had already been used on Amodei.

“The Trump Administration has stopped AI ‘people’ from doing bad, or potentially bad, ‘things,’ like Dario (Anthropic!), who is now pretending to be a ‘perfect little angel’ – and we will continue to do so,” he said.

Trump has resisted stirring concerns about AI and has largely embraced AI firms in his second term.