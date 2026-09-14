Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 14, 2026

Netanyahu: We will continue destroying Hezbollah sites in Lebanon

By Lazar Berman Today, 6:13 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a video message, September 14, 2026. (Screenshot/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a video message, September 14, 2026. (Screenshot/GPO)

Israel will keep destroying Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says in a video statement.

“We have achieved another huge victory over Hezbollah,” he claims. “We destroyed its great terror stronghold on the Beaufort ridge and the Ali Taher ridge.”

“Our policy is clear — we will continue to destroy terror infrastructure in the security zone in Lebanon,” Netanyahu pledges. “We will continue to remove any threat to Israel.”

Turning to Israel’s foes, Netanyahu repeats his threat that, “If you haven’t learned the lesson by now, and you decide to attack us again, you will absorb even heavier blows. There is more work to complete, and with God’s help we will complete it.”

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