Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 17, 2026

IDF says strikes this week killed 2 elite Hamas fighters, including one who invaded on Oct. 7

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 12:21 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

A Hamas terrorist who invaded the Erez border crossing during the October 7, 2023, onslaught was killed in a recent strike in the Gaza Strip, the military announces.

The Tuesday strike in the Strip’s north killed Sharif Shadi Ibrahim Labad, identified by the IDF as a member of Hamas’s elite Nukhba Force.

The military says Labad invaded Israeli territory and attacked the Erez crossing on October 7.

A separate strike in northern Gaza on Monday killed Yusuf Saad a-Din Rashad Zain, a commander in the Nukhba Force, according to the military.

The IDF says both terrorists had recently been advancing attacks on troops and Israeli civilians, as well as attempting to restore Hamas capabilities, “in a systematic violation of the ceasefire.”

“The terrorists were eliminated to remove the threat that they posed,” the army adds.

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