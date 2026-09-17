IDF says strikes this week killed 2 elite Hamas fighters, including one who invaded on Oct. 7

A Hamas terrorist who invaded the Erez border crossing during the October 7, 2023, onslaught was killed in a recent strike in the Gaza Strip, the military announces.

The Tuesday strike in the Strip’s north killed Sharif Shadi Ibrahim Labad, identified by the IDF as a member of Hamas’s elite Nukhba Force.

The military says Labad invaded Israeli territory and attacked the Erez crossing on October 7.

A separate strike in northern Gaza on Monday killed Yusuf Saad a-Din Rashad Zain, a commander in the Nukhba Force, according to the military.

The IDF says both terrorists had recently been advancing attacks on troops and Israeli civilians, as well as attempting to restore Hamas capabilities, “in a systematic violation of the ceasefire.”

“The terrorists were eliminated to remove the threat that they posed,” the army adds.

כוחות צה"ל בפיקוד הדרום פרוסים במרחב בהתאם להסכם וימשיכו לפעול להסרת כל איום מיידי. מצורפת תמונה של המחבל שריף שאדי אבראהים לבד במעבר ארז במהלך טבח 7 באוקטובר: pic.twitter.com/9bzzxGonLv — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) September 17, 2026