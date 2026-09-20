Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 20, 2026

Police investigating after shots fired amid alleged Jerusalem stone-throwing incident

By Noam Lehmann Today, 1:47 pm
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Police say shots were fired in East Jerusalem’s Silwan after “a group of youths that passed through the area” was allegedly pelted with stones and one member “fired shots in the air to get the suspects away.”

No one was injured, police say, adding that officers on the scene are carrying out “widespread scans to locate the suspects and other findings.”

The statement does not specify the nationality of the youths or the suspects.

Footage from the scene, in Silwan’s Wadi Hilweh neighborhood, shows Jewish youths admonishing officers for questioning them instead of going after people off-camera who the youths claim hurled stones at them.

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