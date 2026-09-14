Over 2 weeks after shutdown, 5 of 6 Israeli desalination plants still not back to full capacity

None of the five desalination stations shut down late last month because of marine algae have returned to full operation, with the sixth, in central Hadera, continuing to function at full capacity, as it has done since the start of the crisis.

The Energy Ministry and Water Authority confirm that the stations have ordered additional membranes in case existing membranes are damaged as they ramp up production, but does not give a timeline for when they will get back to full capacity.

There is full water supply to homes and farmers.

Following lower water use during Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, over the weekend, pumping from groundwater and the Sea of Galilee has been reduced.

The authorities still ask Israelis to use water “judiciously” until the desalination system is fully restored.