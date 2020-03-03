IDF to hold nationwide rocket drill for schools

The Israeli military today will hold an exercise in schools across the country simulating a rocket attack.

The drill will be held at 10.05am and will include sirens. As part of the exercise, students will be sent into bomb shelters.

The military says that the exercise was planned in advance and therefore is not tied to any particular threat.

The exercise comes just over a week after Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group fought an intensive two day battle in which roughly 100 rockets and mortar shells were fired at the Israeli home front.

— Judah Ari Gross