The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s developments as they unfold.
Vote count slower than usual, could take hours
The election results are trickling in at a slower pace than usual, with the lag attributed to stricter controls by the Central Elections Committee.
At this rate, the near-final figures may not be publicly available until this afternoon or evening, Hebrew media notes.
Gap between Likud, Blue and White narrows slightly as 12% of vote counted
Likud continues to enjoy a comfortable lead over Blue and White as 12.6% of the vote is accounted for.
With over 800,000 ballots counted, Netanyahu’s party wins 30% (equivalent to some 36 Knesset seats) while Gantz’s party trails with 24.5% (some 29 seats).
Over 653,000 ballots counted, representing 10% of vote
Over 653,000 votes, 10% of the overall tally, have been counted, the Central Elections Committee says after 5 a.m.
Netanyahu’s Likud is currently picking up some 30.9% of the vote (about 36 seats), and Gantz’s Blue and White is predicted to clinch 23.6% (about 28 seats).
The figures will likely change in the coming hours. Currently, the two largest parties are separated by some 47,000 votes.
