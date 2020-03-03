With 62% of votes counted, Blue and White slightly closes gap with Likud

Over 62 percent of votes have now been tallied, Hebrew media reports, with the gap between Likud and Blue and White slightly narrowing.

Likud remains in the lead with 28.5% and Blue and White is in second place with 24.6% of the vote.

It is followed by the Joint List with over 15.2% of the national vote.

The ultra-Orthodox Shas party takes 7.8% and United Torah Judaism has 6.6%.

Yisrael Beytenu receives 5.6% of the vote, Labor-Gesher-Meretz takes 5.4%, and Yamina follows with 5.3% of the vote.

The results will likely shift over the coming hours and do not include the votes of soldiers or diplomats stationed abroad.