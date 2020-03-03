Iran’s supreme leader orders armed forces to help Health Ministry combat virus

Iran’s supreme leader orders the Islamic Republic’s armed forces to assist its Health Ministry in combating the spread of the new coronavirus.

The decision by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei comes as Iran has the highest death toll from the new virus and the COVID-19 illness it causes outside of China, the epicenter of the virus.

Khamenei’s decision comes after state media broadcasts images of him planting a tree wearing disposable gloves.

“Whatever helps public health and prevents the spread of the disease is good and what helps to spread it is sin,” Khamenei says.

