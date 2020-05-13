Weddings halls said set to open next week with 100 guest limit

As Israel continues to relax coronavirus related restrictions, the Health Ministry is reportedly planning to recommend opening event halls and allowing weddings of up to 100 people to take place as early as next week.

Weddings and funerals are currently allowed to have up to 50 people if they are held in open areas. According to the Health Ministry plan, all gatherings held in event halls will be allowed up to 100 people as long as social distancing and hygiene measures are kept, Channel 12 reports.

The plan is set to voted on by the cabinet later in the week, the report says.