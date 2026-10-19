Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 19, 2026

Yemen’s Houthis claim attacks on Saudi Aramco site, airports and military targets

By Reuters Today, 7:43 pm
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Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis say they carried out several attacks against Saudi energy, airport, and military targets, including an Aramco site in Yanbu, the Shaybah oilfield, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Abha airport.

There is no immediate Saudi confirmation and Reuters cannot immediately verify the claims.

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