Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 19, 2026
Yemen’s Houthis claim attacks on Saudi Aramco site, airports and military targets
Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis say they carried out several attacks against Saudi energy, airport, and military targets, including an Aramco site in Yanbu, the Shaybah oilfield, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Abha airport.
There is no immediate Saudi confirmation and Reuters cannot immediately verify the claims.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Suspected infiltration into West Bank settlement of Evyatar sets off siren; IDF investigating
- Palestinian official warns settler violence risks ‘explosion’ in West Bank, urges ‘peaceful confrontation’ in response
- Official: Up to 500 Moroccan troops train for Gaza force; Board of Peace seeks greater Israeli cooperation post elections
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here