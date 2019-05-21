Man yells ‘We love Hitler’ at Hasidic teens in Brooklyn

Two Hasidic teenagers were harassed with anti-Semitic epithets in the Borough Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York.

The boys were walking home at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday when a car with four men pulled up next to them.

One of the men reportedly shouted “Allahu Akbar,” or “God is great” in Arabic, which caused the boys to run from the car. The vehicle followed them, with another man shouting “Do you know Hitler? We love Hitler.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Former state Assemblyman Dov Hikind tweeted Sunday that he accompanied the boys to the 66th Precinct of the New York Police Department, WPIX-TV news reported.

HASIDIC TEENS HARASSED IN BROOKLYN: 4 MEN IN CAR YELL “ALLAH AKBAR” AND “DO YOU KNOW HITLER? WE LOVE HITLER!” I joined the victims at the @NYPD66Pct where this is being taken very seriously and being referred to @NYPDHateCrimes Unit. We must deal with the source of antisemitism pic.twitter.com/PfBBgNE3b6 — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) May 19, 2019

“We must deal with the source of anti-Semitism,” Hikind said in the tweet.

The boys were not physically harmed.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating, 1010WINS radio in New York reported.