Man yells ‘We love Hitler’ at Hasidic teens in Brooklyn
search
home page

Man yells ‘We love Hitler’ at Hasidic teens in Brooklyn

New York police hate crime task force investigates incident after retired politician Dov Hikind intervenes

By JTA Today, 9:11 am 0 Edit
Children and adults cross a street in front of a school bus in Borough Park, a neighborhood in the Brooklyn borough of New York that is home to many ultra-Orthodox Jewish families. (AP/Bebeto Matthews)
Illustrative: Children and adults cross a street in front of a school bus in Borough Park, a neighborhood in the Brooklyn borough of New York that is home to many ultra-Orthodox Jews. (AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Two Hasidic teenagers were harassed with anti-Semitic epithets in the Borough Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York.

The boys were walking home at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday when a car with four men pulled up next to them.

One of the men reportedly shouted “Allahu Akbar,” or “God is great” in Arabic, which caused the boys to run from the car. The vehicle followed them, with another man shouting “Do you know Hitler? We love Hitler.”

Former state Assemblyman Dov Hikind tweeted Sunday that he accompanied the boys to the 66th Precinct of the New York Police Department, WPIX-TV news reported.

“We must deal with the source of anti-Semitism,” Hikind said in the tweet.

The boys were not physically harmed.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating, 1010WINS radio in New York reported.

read more:
less
comments
more