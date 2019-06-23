Microsoft appoints new director for Israel startups program

Microsoft Israel has appointed Raz Bachar to head its Microsoft for Startups program based in Tel Aviv. Bachar, 36, will lead the program as well as liaise with members of the startup community, investors and entrepreneurs in Israel.

The program aims to support founders and entrepreneurs in Israel to expand the tech ecosystem locally. Bahar will also be in charge of the ScaleUp program, which mentors and supports entrepreneurs to help their startups grow, and will lead the Microsoft Reactor program in Tel Aviv, a newly opened community space for Israeli entrepreneurs and founders.

Bachar replaces the former head of the startups program in Israel, Navot Volk.

Get The Start-Up Israel's Daily Start-Up by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Bachar joins Microsoft after seven years at Amazon Web Services where he held a number of senior roles at the company’s offices in Luxembourg.

As part of his work, he opened the AWS branch in Israel and built the business development division of AWS in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

“Bachar has deep experience working with entrepreneurs, investors, developers, and startup accelerators. In his new role, Bachar will help promote Microsoft’s offer to startups, lead new programs, and make Microsoft’s technological and business solutions more broadly available to the ecosystem,” Microsoft said in a statement.

Bachar has a BA in information systems engineering from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev.

Earlier this month, US tech giant Intel Corp. launched a new accelerator program in Tel Aviv to help grow early-stage startup companies in Israel in key industries, including artificial intelligence, autonomous systems and other data-centric technologies. That program is headed by Tzahi (Zack) Weisfeld, a former global head of Microsoft for Startups.