Morrissey reschedules May 2020 Israel concerts for 2021

Singer and songwriter Morrissey has rescheduled two concerts in Israel planned for next month, due to the ongoing closures amid the coronavirus crisis.

Morrissey, who has frequently declared his love for Israel and has a strong fan base here, was planning two intimate concerts, at Zappa Amphi Shuni south of Haifa on May 9 and Tel Aviv’s Bitan 1 on May 11, both locations with limited seating.

Instead the former Smiths frontman will perform May 5 and 8, 2021.

Israeli promoter Shuki Weiss announced that tickets already purchased will be honored for the new dates.

Morrissey’s five shows in Las Vegas, scheduled for the The Colosseum at Caesars Palace from the end of June through early July, are still featured on his Facebook page, as the mayor of the city declared her plans to reopen all businesses.

Other concerts planned in Israel have been rescheduled, including Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, who rescheduled their June 7 concert for June 2021.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers haven’t made any official announcement about their planned June 10 concert in Tel Aviv’s Ganei Yehoshua.

Nor has Celine Dion, the French-Canadian crooner Celine Dion who is supposed to kick off a European tour on May 24 and perform on August 4 in Tel Aviv’s Yarkon Park. For now, those dates remain on her official website and Facebook pages.