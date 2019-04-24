Netanyahu security guard seen sporting anti-drone gun

A security guard in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s detail was filmed this week sporting a strange, massive gun.

The weapon was filmed as Netanyahu toured a beach near his Caesarea home on Monday.

Media reports identified the weapon as likely being the Chinese-made Hikvision UAV Jammer, which brings down nearby drones by interfering with their radio frequencies.

It is said to have a range of several hundred meters.

The burgeoning use of drones poses new safety challenges for security authorities as well as civil aviation.

The state comptroller has warned in the past of the need to confront the threats posed to public safety by drones, with over 20,000 believed to be owned by Israelis for a variety of purposes.