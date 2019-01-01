New road connects Galilee to Route 6, creating contiguous freeway to Negev

A new highway is set to open next week aimed at easing traffic pressure and cutting travel times between the northern Galilee region and the center of the country, Hadashot television news reported Tuesday.

The new section of Route 77 will bypass five traffic light intersections and is intended to relieve a twice-daily traffic jam between Ramat Yishai and Yokne’am, where many thousands of drivers often spend up to an hour to travel a distance of just four kilometers (2.48 miles).

The new road, which connects Tiberias and the Lower Galilee to the trans-Israel Route 6, effectively creates a traffic light-free journey from the Galilee to the Negev.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Local residents hope it will also encourage people and businesses to move to the north by dramatically cutting travel times, the report said.

The old road will continue to be used by local traffic.