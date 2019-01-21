Olympic ethics panel closes sexual harassment probe into Israeli IOC member

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The International Olympic Committee said Monday that its ethics commission has ended an investigation into Olympic official Alex Gilady after cases of alleged sexual harassment were settled in Israel.

The International Olympic Committee said its ethics panel closed the file after all parties “accepted their respective explanations.”

Gilady, a former NBC Sports executive and International Olympic Committee member since 1994, had temporarily stepped aside as president of Keshet Broadcasting, a primary television transmitter in Israel to fight the allegations.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

A TV journalist and a newspaper columnist in Israel accused him of inappropriate behavior dating back to the 1990s. He also denied accusations by two other women that he raped them.

In 2017, Gilady said “there was no intention to harm,” and later filed libel suits. A mediation process between the sides resolved the cases.

The 76-year-old Gilady is vice chairman of an Olympic panel overseeing the 2020 Tokyo Games, and a member of the 2024 Paris Games panel.