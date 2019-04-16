‘Our Lady of Paris’: Notre Dame throughout history

A raging fire tore through Notre Dame Cathedral in central Paris Monday, causing its towering spire and roof to crash to the ground before being brought under control.

The cathedral is located at the very center of the French capital and its construction was completed in the mid-12th century after some 200 years of work.

It is seen as central to French culture and history, and contains countless treasures, built up over centuries. It has been a symbol of France for almost a millennium. Officials are no seeking to assess the extent of the damage.

Below is a look at the storied house of worship throughout history.