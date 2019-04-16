‘Our Lady of Paris’: Notre Dame throughout history

A raging fire tore through Notre Dame Cathedral in central Paris Monday, causing its towering spire and roof to crash to the ground before being brought under control.
The cathedral is located at the very center of the French capital and its construction was completed in the mid-12th century after some 200 years of work.
It is seen as central to French culture and history, and contains countless treasures, built up over centuries. It has been a symbol of France for almost a millennium. Officials are no seeking to assess the extent of the damage.
Below is a look at the storied house of worship throughout history.
An illustration by Jean Fouquet from about 1450 that depicts the cathedral of Notre Dame with the rest of Paris in the background.
The coronation of Napoleon at Notre Dame in 1807, by Jacques-Louis David (Public domain)
‘A Glimpse of Notre-Dame in the Late Afternoon’ (Henri Matisse, 1902)
The Cathedral of Notre Dame, Our Lady, on the island called Ile de la Cite in Paris, France, is shown in 1911. (AP Photo)
This is a nighttime view of the Cathedral of Notre Dame, Our Lady, on the island called Ile de la Cite in Paris, France, in 1933. (AP Photo)
The scene of Golgotha during a Passion Play in Notre Dame, Paris, France on June 4, 1936. (AP Photo)
United States soldiers are shown being joyfully greeted by French women in the shadow of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, August 28, 1944 (AP Photo)
US soldiers fill the pews of Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris, France, April 16, 1945, during the GI memorial service for US President Roosevelt. (AP Photo/Morse)
US President Dwight Eisenhower runs his hand over surface of one of the stained glass windows in Cathedral of Notre Dame, May 18, 1960 as he toured churches in the French Capital. (AP Photo)
A Notre Dame gargoyle looks over the city of Paris, Dec. 1966. In the background is the Eiffel Tower. (AP Photo)
The flag of North Vietnam flies from the spire of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France on Jan. 19, 1969. Peace talks on a possible ceasefire in Vietnam had begun on the previous day. (AP Photo)
The funeral of former French President Charles De Gaulle at Notre-Dame Cathedral, Paris, France, on Nov. 12, 1970, was attended by many heads of state and members of European Royal families. President of the United States, Richard Nixon, sits right before the start of the service. (AP Photo)
Philippe Petit, a 21-year-old professional tightrope walker, appears as the tiny figure as he lies on a tightrope, strung 225 feet above the ground, between the two towers of Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris, France on June 26, 1971, during a stunt which lasted several hours, with police unable to bring him down. (AP Photo/Str/Cardenas)
Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, France, is shown in this 1987 photo. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau)
A gargoyle watches over Paris from the top of the 11th century Notre Dame cathedral, Jan. 10, 1996 (AP Photo/Remy De La Mauviniere)
Detail from the Tympanum of the Last Judgment, at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. (Wikipedia/Chriskaridis/CC BY-SA)
View of Paris’s Notre Dame Cathedral from the Seine River, July 2008. (Wikipedia/Madhurantakam/CC BY-SA)
This file photograph taken on August 20, 2017, shows French soldiers outside the Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral in Paris. (AFP/Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt)
