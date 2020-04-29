Palestinian wounded as explosive device goes off in hand near Hebron

A Palestinian man was wounded Tuesday in the southern West Bank when an explosive device went off in his hand, Palestinian medics said. The man was apparently trying to throw the bomb at passing Israeli vehicles.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said its medics treated a man in his home in Idhna near Hebron after he injured his hand in an unknown explosion, adding that he was transferred to a hospital for further treatment.

Israel’s Kan public broadcaster said he had been trying to throw a pipe bomb at Israeli motorists at the nearby Tarkumiya junction when it exploded. There were no Israeli casualties.

The attempted attack came as Israelis celebrated Independence Day and hours after a Palestinian teenager stabbed an Israeli woman in the central Israeli town of Kfar Saba in what police called a terror attack before he was shot by a security guard.

The woman, 62, was in moderate-to-serious condition and received treatment on the scene before being taken to Kfar Saba’s Meir Medical Center, the Magen David Adom ambulance service said.

According to police, the suspected terrorist was shot by an armed civilian who was driving by. He was said to be in moderate condition after medical treatment.