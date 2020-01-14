Peres Center calls for startups, researchers to showcase tech to world visitors

The Peres Center for Peace and Innovation, the Innovation Authority and the Economy Ministry are calling for applications from startups and research organizations to bid to be included among the entities showcased in the Peres Center’s Expo Hall.

Last February, the Peres Center opened the Israeli Innovation Center, which has already welcomed more than 75,000 visitors from 56 countries including heads of state, parliamentarians and global corporate executives, the center said in a statement. Every year, the Expo Hall committee selects 45 of Israel’s most exciting startups to showcase for the entire year. This is the second cohort to be selected by the committee.

Israeli startups and growth-stage companies together with Israeli research bodies are invited to apply to exhibit at the Israeli Expo Hall for the 2020-2021 year of activities.

The committee will select the entities according to the innovation they lead and how it is presented — in either a physical or digital way. Preference will be given to candidates with a “diverse team, as well as those developing impactful or sustainable innovation,” the statement said.

The selected startups and entities will have an exhibition space at the Startup Gallery, where their work will be showcased to “tens of thousands of global visitors, heads of state and delegations who visit regularly,” the statement said.

“Innovation is the Israeli DNA. Lack of natural resources meant that we innovated out of necessity, and abundance in creativity and audacity has made us the Innovation Nation” said Chemi Peres, chairman of the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation, son of the former Israeli premier and president Shimon. “We are thrilled to be able to open this opportunity to showcase a new cohort of Israeli startups in a wide range of fields that are working hard to address major global challenges. These are the companies who will, in the future, change the world for the better – all made in Israel.”

Applications are open until March 19, 2020.