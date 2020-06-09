Rapper Ice Cube tweets image of anti-Semitic mural

JTA — Rapper Ice Cube tweeted an image of a mural that was removed from a wall in London in 2012 after complaints that the image was anti-Semitic.

In the tweet, the image, which depicts several men — seemingly caricatures of Jewish bankers and businessmen — sitting around a Monopoly board resting on the backs of naked black workers, is captioned: “All we have to do is stand up and their little game is over.”

The tweet, which came amid a torrent of expressions of support from the rapper for the Black Lives Matter movement in recent days, has been liked nearly 50,000 times and retweeted more than 19,000 times since it was posted on Saturday.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The image by Los Angeles artist Mear One was painted on a building in London’s East End in 2012. It was removed after complaints, but future-Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn at the time tweeted his support for the artist’s right to display it. He later backtracked.

FUCK THE NEW NORMAL UNTIL THEY FIX THE OLD NORMAL! pic.twitter.com/wNN3uwOb4K — Ice Cube (@icecube) June 6, 2020

British journalist Michael Segalov, who wrote about the issue in 2018, tweeted at Ice Cube to say the the image was anti-Semitic.

Ice Cube later tweeted that he was “very concerned about the table in this image,” but did not remove it.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.