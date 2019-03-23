Reporter sorry for calling Yair Netanyahu a ‘shithead’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday excoriated Channel 12 reporter Dana Weiss for a video she posted on Twitter about the premier’s son Yair, during which she called him a “shithead” and a “zero.”

The outburst came as Weiss and other members of the press were boarding the prime minister’s plane to Washington on Saturday night, which was reportedly held up by Yair Netanyahu.

In the clip, Weiss, the diplomatic correspondent for the network, called the prime minister’s 27-year-old son a “zero” and “aut…shithead,” apparently starting to call him “autistic,” before changing her mind.

Weiss posted on Twitter after landing that she realized that the video had been inappropriate, apologized, and took it down.

“We’ve only just landed and I noticed that in the video I uploaded things were said that shouldn’t have been said,” Weiss wrote, adding that it is “not my style and I apologize for it.”

She also denied calling the younger Netanyahu “autistic.”

“The word autistic wasn’t said. Period,” she wrote.

The incident was panned by the prime minister, who claimed it showed the media’s left-wing bias.

“Imagine what would happen if a right-wing journalist spoke about [Blue and White’s Yair] Lapid or [Benny] Gantz’s son,” Netanyahu wrote on Twitter.

“The mask is off and it turns out that the ‘objective media’ is nothing more than left-wing propaganda, the same media that promotes the despicable blood libel against me (spread by) Lapid and Gantz,” he said, referring to allegations by the leaders of the Blue and White party that he personally benefited from submarine purchases from Germany.