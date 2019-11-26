Rhode Island signs cooperation agreement with Ben-Gurion University
Pact encourages the US state and the Israeli university to create business startups and internships, as well as partnerships with Rhode Island colleges and universities
Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo said she has signed a cooperation agreement with an Israeli research university.
The Providence Journal reported that the Democrat signed the agreement with Ben-Gurion University of the Negev during a six-day trip to Israel last week.
According to the governor’s office, the agreement encourages the state and the Israeli university to create business startups and internships, as well as partnerships with Rhode Island colleges and universities.
Ben-Gurion University’s Advance Technologies Park will partner with a state-grant-funded business accelerator called RI Hub, which is run by IBM, Brown University, and Mass Challenge.
“Since the start of my administration, I have prioritized the revitalization of our economy and worked to ensure that Rhode Island is known for innovation and economic opportunity,” Raimondo said in a statement posted to the university’s website.
“We have seen great economic momentum in recent years, and we have the potential for even more economic growth. We are pleased to be entering a partnership with our valued colleagues at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev. This partnership will provide access to international expertise and global resources, and it will forge collaborations well into the future. We look forward to many years of partnership and progress together.”
During the trip to Israel, Raimondo and state Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor also met with multiple companies including Dell EMC and IBM about opening offices or otherwise investing in Rhode Island.
