After final vote tally, Rivlin set to task Netanyahu with forming new government

President Reuven Rivlin is set to officially task Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday with assembling a coalition to govern the 21st Knesset, with talks set to kick off a day later.

The president has little choice but to select the incumbent Netanyahu, after enough parties recommended him for prime minister in consultations over the past two days.

Though Netanyahu’s Likud party tied with Blue and White with 35 seats each, the prime minister is the only one with enough potential partners to cobble together a right-wing coalition.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The final election results were published by the Central Elections Committee Tuesday night and will be presented to Rivlin on Wednesday, who will then meet with Netanyahu.

The prime minister is likely to build a coalition of up to 65 seats comprising Likud (35 seats), the ultra-Orthodox Shas (8), United Torah Judaism (8), Union of Right-Wing Parties (5), Yisrael Beytenu (5) and Kulanu (4).

After Rivlin makes the selection, Netanyahu will have 28 days to form a government, with the possibility of a two-week extension at the discretion of the president.

Rivlin held meetings on Monday and Tuesday with representatives of the political parties voted into parliament for consultations ahead of the appointment.

During the consultations, broadcast live from Rivlin’s presidential residence, members of each party told him who they think should be tasked with forming the government — i.e., the next prime minister.

Netanyahu secured the backing of 65 MKs, a majority of the 120-seat Knesset. Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, in contrast, had just 45.

Avigdor Liberman, whose secularist right-wing Yisrael Beytenu party won five seats in the election, said Monday he would recommend Netanyahu, likely cementing the Likud-led coalition, though Liberman said he would hold his ground on religious and state issues in a coalition likely to be dominated by the religious right.

The clash between religious and secular right-wing parties will likely complicate negotiations going forward.