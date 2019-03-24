Rocket alarm sounds in Gaza region, IDF investigating

Rocket alert sirens sounded in communities near the Gaza Strip early Sunday, capping a weekend that saw low-level violence along the restive border.

The Israeli military said it was investigating if there had been an actual rocket launch at Israel from Gaza.

The siren sounded just before 1 a.m. in the Eshkol region opposite the southern Gaza Strip.

On Saturday, Israeli military aircraft launched a pair of strikes at Palestinian cells flying incendiary balloons from the southern Gaza Strip into Israel, the army said.

Four Palestinians were injured in the strikes.

Recent weeks have seen an uptick of incendiary balloons launched from the coastal enclave, after a drop-off in attacks following an unofficial truce between Israel and the Gaza-ruling Hamas terror group in November.

The launch of incendiary and explosive devices into Israel tied to kites and helium-filled balloons became a common tactic in violent protests along the Gaza border over the past year, burning thousands of acres of farmland and nature reserves, and killing livestock and other animals.

No Israelis have been injured by the recent balloon attacks, though damage was caused to a home in the Eshkol region last month.

On Friday, several thousand Palestinians took part in violent protests on the Gaza-Israel border, throwing explosive devices and rocks at Israeli soldiers who responded with tear gas and occasional live fire. Palestinians said two people were killed.

This month saw a brief flareup of rocket fire after two missiles were launched at the Tel Aviv region in what was later determined to be an accident.

The sides are said to be engaged in Egyptian mediated ceasefire talks.