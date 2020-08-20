IDF said to strike Gaza in response to arson balloons, failed rocket attack

The Israel Defense Forces reportedly struck Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip on Thursday night for the tenth day in a row following a failed launching of several rockets from the Hamas-run enclave.

Palestinian media reported that the strikes targeted a Hamas military wing facility in Khan Yunis. The IDF did not immediately confirm the strikes.

The reported strikes came shortly after the army confirmed that several rockets had been fired fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, but apparently landed inside the coastal enclave.

The rockets did not trigger warning sirens in any Israeli communities near the Hamas-run coastal enclave and there were no reports of injuries.

The launches capped a day where at least 42 fires were sparked by balloon-borne incendiary devices lofted from Gaza, according to the Fire and Rescue Service. A statement from the fire service said most of the blazes were small and didn’t pose any danger.

Over the past week, terrorists in the enclave have again begun launching balloon-borne incendiary and explosive devices into southern Israel, sparking dozens of fires that caused environmental and property damage in the region.

There have also been several rocket attacks on southern Israeli towns, which so far have caused no casualties and little damage.

Those attacks have drawn daily retaliatory Israeli strikes against Hamas installations.

On Tuesday, Gaza officials announced that the Strip’s sole power station had run out of fuel and would stop operating. Israel last Thursday cut off fuel transfers via the Kerem Shalom crossing as a punitive measure following the rocket and balloon attacks.

Also on Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would respond to airborne arson attacks in the same manner it does rocket attacks, and warned that there could be another major flareup in Gaza.

“I regret that we are also preparing, to the extent necessary, for the possibility of a round or rounds [of fighting]. I hope that we will not get there,” he told local leaders of Gaza-area communities.