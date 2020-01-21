Snow in the north as cold snap drops temperatures across the country

Temperatures dropped across the country overnight Monday, bringing snow to mountainous regions while heavy rain continued to pour down in other areas.

Some 15 centimeters (6 inches) of snow fell on Mount Hermon, the country’s highest peak. Israel’s only ski resort, on the mountaintop, was closed to the public because of the weather.

There was also snow on the Golan Heights and the city of Safed, where municipal authorities held an early morning meeting before deciding to allow school for children to go ahead as usual since roads in the northern city had remained open.

Other regional councils in the north held similar discussions, although none were reported to have canceled studies.

Videos of snow falling in Safed were posted on social media.

Central regions saw heavy rain overnight and during the morning, continuing wet weather that began over the weekend and continued sporadically in the following days. The Sea of Galilee, Israel’s largest freshwater lake, rose seven centimeters overnight, adding to a five-centimeter rise over the weekend.

The rain was predicted to continue throughout the day and flood warnings were issued for seasonal riverbeds in the Jordan Valley, the Judean Desert and the Dead Sea area.

Temperatures in Jerusalem were forecast to be 5-6 C°, Tel Aviv 12 C°, Eilat 17 C°, and 11 C° Haifa.

However, the stormy weather was not anticipated to approach the magnitude of previous downpours that have deluged cities over the past month, killing at least seven people.