Susan Davis, longtime Democratic congresswoman, retiring

WASHINGTON (JTA) — Rep. Susan Davis, one of 26 Jewish Democrats in the US House of Representatives, is retiring.

“My decision today represents a desire to live and work ‘at home’ in San Diego,” Davis, 75, said a letter she sent this week to her San Diego-area constituents. “This is tough for me. There are always compelling issues and challenges that have encouraged me to pursue each new election cycle.”

Davis, who will have served 20 years by the time she retires in January 2021, was known for her leadership among Democrats on education issues.

Davis spent time in her youth on a kibbutz in Israel working with at-risk children.