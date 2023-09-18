Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page

Swiss private bank expands in Israel with financial services operations

EFG International creates wealth management subsidiary in Tel Aviv headed by former Credit Suisse Israel banker Joseph Wolf, after opening representative office in Israel last year

By Sharon Wrobel 18 September 2023, 6:59 pm 0 Edit

Sharon Wrobel is a tech reporter for The Times of Israel.

Joseph Wolf, the new CEO of EFG International's wealth management subsidiary in Israel. (Courtesy)
Joseph Wolf, the new CEO of EFG International's wealth management subsidiary in Israel. (Courtesy)

Swiss private bank EFG International announced on Monday that it has opened a new financial service office in Tel Aviv and has hired former Credit Suisse Israel executives to run a local wealth management subsidiary to boost its presence in the country.

The Zurich-based bank said the new financial service office, which started operating earlier this month, “aims to capture the significant wealth management opportunities in this market” and will offer investment advisory services to clients in the region. The expansion of the Swiss bank’s operations in Israel comes after the opening of its first representative country office in September 2022.

For the wealth management advisory business subsidiary, EFG recruited Joseph Wolf to serve as the CEO. Prior to joining EFG, Wolf was the CEO of Credit Suisse Israel and previously also held several management positions at Barclays, UBS and Bank of America, both in Israel and in the US. Wolf will be reporting to Franco Polloni, EFG’s head of Switzerland & Italy.

In addition, former Credit Suisse head of private banking in Israel Michal Dadoun was appointed to head EGF’s private banking operations, working alongside Wolf. They will both lead a team that includes three client relationship officers and an investment counselor.

“The expansion of our presence in Israel with the opening of a Financial Service Office and the hiring of a highly experienced local team will enable us to further accelerate our growth in this attractive region,” said Polloni.

EFG’s representative office and the financial service office will operate alongside each other and jointly cover the “fast-growing” Israeli wealth management market with the support of Dan Sagui, EGF’s Israel country manager, the Swiss bank said in a statement.

Headquartered in Zurich, EFG International is a private banking group that operates private banking and asset management services. The group has private banking businesses in 40 locations worldwide.

read more:
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.