Several said killed as ‘huge explosion’ rocks Damascus

Syrian state TV reported an explosion in a southern neighborhood of the capital, Damascus Sunday morning.

It said the blast, which happened during rush hour on the first working day of the week, appeared to have been “a terrorist act.”

A war monitor said that the “huge explosion” took place near a military intelligence office and left a number of dead and wounded.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“The explosion took place near a security branch in the south of the city. There are some people killed and injured but we could not verify the toll immediately,” the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights told AFP.

It was unclear if the blast was caused by a bomb that was planted or a suicide attack, the monitor said, adding that shooting followed the explosion.

State media said all roads leading to the scene of the blast were closed.

Explosions have been rare in Damascus since Syrian government forces captured the last rebel-held neighborhoods and suburbs of the capital last year.

Such blasts had left hundreds dead over the course of the nearly eight-year civil war, which has killed more than 360,000 people and displaced millions since a brutal crackdown on anti-government protests in 2011 spiraled into full conflict.

With key military backing from Russia, President Bashar Assad’s forces have retaken large parts of Syria from rebels and jihadists, and now control almost two-thirds of the country.

The Syrian regime in May reclaimed a final scrap of territory held by the Islamic State group in southern Damascus, cementing its total control over the capital for the first time in six years.