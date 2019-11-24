Teacher fired for Argentina school music video with singing Nazis
The parody of song ‘Barbie Girl’ by Aqua has students singing ‘I’m a Nazi girl in a Nazi world,’ with lines like ‘Come on Jews let’s go (to the) camp’ and ‘lets make soap’
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Students in a history class in a private secondary school in a northwest province of Argentina made a music video featuring singing Nazis as a class assignment.
The Nazi music video received 9 points out of 10 points from the teacher at the Escuela Modelo of San Juan, or Model School, whose website says that “we mold people with integrity, solidarity and entrepreneurship.”
The video is a parody of the song “Barbie Girl” by Aqua, in which a student sings changed lyrics: “I’m a Nazi girl in a Nazi world.” The video includes Nazi symbols and shows the singing Nazis humiliating students dressed as Jews and homosexuals.
The video was widespread on social media.
The video includes lines like “Come on Jews let’s go (to the) camp” and “Come on Joseph let’s make soap.”
On Monday, a representative of the national Jewish political umbrella DAIA will meet with officials from the Education Ministry of San Juan province.
In a statement released on Saturday, the school expressed “apologies to the representative of the Sociedad Israelita de San Juan,” the local JCC, as well other groups insulted in the video including blacks and homosexuals.
The teacher was sanctioned and fired from the school, according to Argentinian media reports.
Argentina has had a national anti-discrimination law on the books since 1998.
