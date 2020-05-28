Tel Aviv restaurants, bars packed on first night open since virus shutdown

Thousands of Israelis flocked to Tel Aviv’s restaurants and bars on Wednesday evening on the first day they were allowed to open since the coronavirus shutdown in mid-March.

Wednesday marked the first day since mid-March that restaurants and cafes were allowed to open after the coronavirus lockdown, and while many eagerly headed out to eat, virus fears remained present in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, leaving some locations half empty.

But by nightfall, things picked up with many taking the advice of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who urged the people to celebrate, but responsibly.

“We want to make your life easier, to allow you to go out and get life back to normal, to have a cup of coffee and to drink a beer,” he said in a video Tuesday announcing the opening.

More than 120,000 Israelis made reservations to ensure they got a spot on the first night open, Channel 12 reported, noting that in Tel Aviv, bars and restaurants said they were operating at 95% capacity and no reservations were to be had until after the weekend.

While people were eager to get out, the experience was slightly different. Some places had bottles of hand sanitizer on the tables next to the candles, others had disposable menus and most servers wore masks. Diners were seated at a distance from other parties.

Restaurants and bars had been among the last places to be okayed to be reopened, with owners pushing to be able to return to work. Some eateries had reopened on their own in protest of the rules.

Under the new guidelines, restaurants and bars with a license for 100 persons will be able to open to full capacity, while those with a license for up to 200 people will be allowed to serve up to 85% of their regular capacity.

Restaurants will have to take customers’ temperature before allowing them to enter, tables must be 1.5 meters apart and will have to be disinfected between covers. Servers must wear protective masks and self-service will not be allowed.

Despite the celebratory mood, may restaurants did not not reopen due to financial hardships and hygiene and distancing guidelines that could make it difficult to recoup losses.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein called the decision to roll back restrictions “a holiday gift,” referring to the upcoming Jewish holiday of Shavuot, which begins on Thursday night.

The country has gradually eased restriction over the past month as the number of new daily infections has dropped to around two dozen a day. However, officials have expressed fears of a second wave, and there have been reports of localized outbreaks centered around reopened schools.

At the height of the virus, almost all businesses and public places were shut and most people were banned from going more than 100 meters from their homes.