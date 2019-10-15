Ten dolphins spotted off coast of central Israel

A pod of some ten dolphins was observed Tuesday off the coast of central Israel, with Israel Nature and Parks Authority staff publishing closeup footage of the encounter.

Wildlife inspectors from the authority’s naval unit spotted the mammals during a routine patrol in the Mediterranean Sea, near Poleg Beach, south of the city of Netanya.

They then published the footage of the common bottlenose dolphins playfully swimming about in the clear blue water.

“We were surprised to make an impressive dolphin observation during today’s marine tour,” said inspector Guy Lavian. “It makes us very happy to meet and follow animals in the Mediterranean Sea.”

The Mediterranean bottlenose dolphin is considered a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, and Israel’s beaches have been designated as an important habitat for the species.