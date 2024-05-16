Thousands take part in global Hatikvah recording with Israel Philharmonic

As Israel marked Independence Day on Tuesday, a global Hatikvah music video was launched by the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, aiming to unite friends of Israel from around the globe.

The initiative began on March 19, as the American Friends of the IPO asked people to submit recordings of themselves singing to the new arrangement of “Hatikvah,” Israel’s national anthem.

The arrangement, by composer Maxwell Karmazyn, reached thousands of people and communities, including synagogues, choirs and acapella groups, Jewish day schools, retirement communities and families.

Singers participated from more than 72 countries, including Argentina, Australia, Canada, Colombia, Germany, Spain, France, the United Kingdom, India, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Singapore, Taiwan and South Africa.

Participants accessed the IPO track through the Global Hatikvah website, and could sing into their phones or computers and then click send. All the submissions were edited into a final video.

“When we sing together, we heal together,” said Jennifer Hughes, CEO of AFIPO. “Our voices express our shared hope for brighter days ahead for a country we love.”