Trump mocks Israeli politics: ‘They keep having elections and nobody is elected’

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday mocked Israel’s political system, while also joking at a Jewish event that if impeached, he could move to Israel and become prime minister.

“What kind of a system is it over there, right? They are all fighting and fighting,” Trump said, addressing an event hosted by the Orthodox organization America First in New York City.

“We have different kinds of fights. At least we know who the boss is. They keep having elections and nobody is elected,” he quipped, eliciting laughter.

Israel is currently in a political deadlock after the an unprecedented second election within a few months, with neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor his rival Benny Gantz having a clear path to a governing coalition. There is a looming possibility of the country going to the polls soon for the third time in a year.

The crowd welcomed Trump like a king — literally. In presenting Trump, the host, Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Jacobson, recited a traditional blessing said when meeting a king or a state leader.

A source texted me this video of POTUS remarks (partial) at the America First Orthodox Jewish event today in NYC I'm not sure if he's mentioned making calls to other leaders in the Middle East after changing the location of the US Embassy to Jerusalem. WH reporters would know. pic.twitter.com/6R1Blatb9s — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) November 12, 2019

“We work hard on Israel, I think I have an approval rating of about 98 percent [there],” Trump said.

“If anything happens here” — a likely reference to efforts in the US Congress to impeach him — “I’m making a trip over to Israel and I’d be prime minister there very soon,” he continued, receiving more applause.

Trump refrained from directly mentioning Israel’s recent escalation of tensions with terror groups in the Gaza Strip, which saw hundreds of rockets launched at Israeli cities on Tuesday.

He only said, “there are a lot of things happening over there that aren’t very good,” before spending several minutes talking about his decision to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

“I gave you, in Jerusalem, the embassy. That was a big deal,” Trump said, before describing how he ignored numerous calls by officials and world leaders not to take that step.

Trump’s vice president, Mike Pence, posted a tweet Tuesday supporting Israel in light of the Gaza fighting.

“The United States condemns the barrage of rockets on Israeli civilians,” he wrote. “It’s clear Hamas & Palestinian Islamic Jihad put violence ahead of bettering the lives of the people of Gaza. America strongly affirms Israel’s right to defend itself.”