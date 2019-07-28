Two children lightly hurt in West Bank stoning attack

Two Israeli children were lightly injured when their car was hit by stones outside the northern West Bank settlement of Karnei Shomron late Saturday night.

An 11-year-old boy suffered a head wound and a 8 year-old-girl had cuts to her face from glass shards, the Hatzalah rescue service said.

They were treated by Israel Defense Forces medics, according to the rescue service. A baby in the car was also hit by flying glass but did not require treatment.

Police opened an investigation into the suspected attack, the Walla news site reported.

Grove damaged

Earlier in the day, a Palestinian landowner from the village of Yasuf, also in the northern West Bank, reported that at least 70 of his olive trees had been intentionally damaged, the Yesh Din rights group said.

The group said a short standoff ensued with an Israeli soldier while trying to document the damage. The standoff ended when a police officer arrived.