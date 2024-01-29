Urging help for hostages, freed captive fears for resilience of those still held

An Israeli woman who spent 55 days in Hamas captivity in Gaza said on Monday that every second of that time felt like an eternity, and she feared for the resilience of the remaining hostages still in captivity who were abducted by Palestinian terrorists in the devastating October 7 attack.

Returning to the ruins of her home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, from which she was seized by Hamas gunmen during their deadly rampage across southern Israel, Amit Soussana was campaigning in support of the 130-plus captives, alongside some of their relatives.

“I was under an emotional and physical terror the entire 55 days I was held in captivity, feeling like every moment could be my last. Every second felt like eternity,” said Soussana, 40, wearing a sweatshirt with the slogan “Bring them home NOW.”

“We were held in such inhumane conditions,” she said, speaking in English. “No person should ever be subjected to such brutal and ruthless treatment.”

Soussana, a lawyer and graduate of Sapir College, lived alone in an apartment in Kfar Aza and was kidnapped during the deadly onslaught in which thousands of Hamas-led terrorists burst through the border from Gaza in an attack that killed around 1,200 people.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

Terrorists also abducted 253 hostages who were taken into Gaza. Most of those killed and abducted were civilians.

She said it was hard to imagine how those still held in Gaza must feel 115 days into their ordeal, with no end in sight.

“I hope that the remaining hostages there are able to keep their faith alive and stay strong. But even the toughest souls can’t hold on for such a long time,” she said. “Being in Hamas captivity means being afraid for your life every single minute.”

Advertisement

"It felt like we were buried alive" Listen to former hostage Amit Soussana recount how terrorists dragged her to Gaza where she was beaten and starved. pic.twitter.com/f4u6aKX7Rt — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) January 29, 2024

Soussana said that while in Gaza she was moved from location to location, always under guard by heavily armed men from Hamas, given little to eat, supervised even when using the bathroom, and subjected to physical and psychological abuse, Other hostages who were with her at times suffered the same treatment, she said.

One of the places where she was held was a dark, damp “tomb-like tunnel” 40 meters underground where it was hard to breathe. Being there felt like being buried alive, she said.

“When you’re in Hamas captivity, everything is just so fragile. You’re constantly on the edge. Things can go drastically wrong every second. You’re not allowed to speak, not allowed to cry, not even allowed to comfort each other when times get really bad,” she said.

Advertisement

CCTV footage of Soussana’s abduction, released after she was freed, showed her resisting her seven abductors by kicking and writhing as they dragged her across a field towards Gaza.

At one point, one of the men lifted Soussana off the ground and attempted to carry her over his shoulder, but she kicked and writhed so strongly that the man fell to the ground, whereupon one of the other kidnappers was seen beating her.

תיעוד מצמרר – הקרב ההירואי של עמית סוסנה בשבעה מחבלי חמאס. מצלמת אבטחה בכפר עזה מתעדת את עמית נלחמת בהם ומנסה למנוע את חטיפתה. בסופו של דבר, המחבלים מתייאשים וחוטפים את עמית ברכב שלה לתוך עזה. ברהנו טגניה שידר הערב את התמונות בידיעתה ובהסכמתה של עמית ששוחררה לפני שבוע pic.twitter.com/m7JqwrBKp2 — guy soudry (@soudron) December 4, 2023

“I kept resisting until they eventually tied me up by my arms and legs and dragged me on the floor. It took them over an hour to take me to the border. I was beaten up really badly. My entire face and body were bruised and swollen,” she said.

Some of the hostages were released during a brief truce in November, while Israel released hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in exchange. Soussana was released on November 30. Diplomatic efforts are ongoing to secure another truce that would allow more hostages to be freed.

Numerous released hostages, among them children, have recounted the difficult conditions, and in some cases abuse, including sexual assault, suffered by captives.

Monday’s public statement by Soussana at Kfar Aza was part of a relentless campaign by families and supporters of the remaining hostages to focus attention on their plight.

Advertisement

It is believed that 132 hostages abducted by Hamas on October 7 remain in Gaza — not all of them alive. The IDF has confirmed the deaths of 28 of those still held by Hamas, citing intelligence and findings obtained by troops operating in Gaza.

Four hostages were released prior to the November deal, and one was rescued by troops. The bodies of 11 hostages have also been recovered, including three who were mistakenly killed by the military.

Hamas has also been holding the bodies of fallen IDF soldiers Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin since 2014, as well as two Israeli civilians, Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, who are both thought to be alive after entering the Strip of their own accord in 2014 and 2015 respectively.