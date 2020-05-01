US Jewish security network plans for threats when institutions reopen

WASHINGTON (JTA) — Secure Community Network, the security consultancy for US Jewish organizations, has set up a task force to prepare Jewish institutions to face the threats that might come when the coronavirus pandemic recedes and doors reopen.

“Individuals and groups have been identified that are seeking to exploit the current pandemic to incite anti-Semitism and encourage violence,” according to an SCN news release sent Thursday. “Stressors caused by the pandemic, from economic impacts to civic disruptions, may contribute to the decision of an individual or group to undertake an attack or may influence the selection of their target.”

The 16 members of the group come from Jewish federations, national Jewish organizations, higher education and Jewish religious streams.

“The group will release general planning materials, followed by a final report on the best steps to reopen and resume operations in light of these various threats and issues,” the release said.