US professor fired for giving Nazi salute days after Pittsburgh massacre

A community college in Connecticut fired a business professor who gave a Nazi salute while shouting Nazi slogans at a faculty meeting days after the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.

Charles Meyrick of Housatonic Community College in Bridgeport was protesting perceived authoritarianism by the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system during its meeting November 2, The Associated Press reported Thursday.

The actions by Meyrick took place “just days after the mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, and triggered several participants to exit the facility out of fear for their safety,” said Mark Ojakian, president of the colleges and universities system, adding that his “threatening actions go far beyond acceptable discourse.”

At the synagogue, a far-right extremist killed 11 worshipers on October 27.

Paul Broadie II, the president of Housatonic CC, announced the termination on Thursday.

Meyrick’s acts came during a meeting in which the faculty from multiple institutions of higher learning had gathered to discuss school consolidation.

According to the school investigation report, Meyrick acknowledged that he shouted “Sieg Heil” and gave a Nazi salute for several minutes from his seat in the auditorium.

Police said they were called to the auditorium and after the meeting asked Meyrick to leave campus. Meyrick responded by asking, “What if I don’t?” and a lieutenant told him he’d be arrested, police said. Two officers then escorted him from campus without incident.

During an internal probe at his college, Meyrick agreed to apologize.