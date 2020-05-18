Virus cases continue to fall, but small increase in patients on ventilators

The Health Ministry said no new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed on Monday morning as of 11 a.m., though there were four new cases during the night, bringing the total number of infections to 16,621, an increase of 14 cases since Sunday morning.

However, only 905 tests were performed as of 11 a.m., fewer than half of the number administered over the same period on most other days. Israel has the lab capacity to test up to 15,000 people for coronavirus daily but demand has gone down as fewer suspected cases show up to have swabs taken, the Health Ministry said last month.

No new deaths were reported Sunday night or Monday morning, keeping the death toll steady at 272.

However, the number of people on ventilators increased from 44 on Sunday night to 47 on Monday morning.

Of the 3,335 people who still have the virus, 57 are in serious condition, an increase of two since Sunday evening, and 39 are in moderate condition, with the rest showing only mild symptoms. So far, 13,014 people have recovered from the virus.

The number of new infections has slowed dramatically in recent weeks and the government has increasingly rolled back restrictions meant to curb the outbreak, aiming to fully reopen schools this week after two months of closure.

However, since Friday, three staff members at schools in the central cities of Rehovot and Tel Aviv have been diagnosed with the virus, sending dozens of teachers and students into quarantine.

Meanwhile, many businesses have been permitted to reopen and restrictions on public areas have been eased, though social distancing and face masks are still compulsory. More such measures are reportedly in the works.

However, violations have been reported across the country, including thousands of beach-goers who ignored the closure of the shores during unseasonably sweltering weather.